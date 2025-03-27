Jokić Returned and Crushed Milwaukee with a Triple-Double

The best Serbian basketball player Nikola Jokić achieved a new triple-double performance against Milwaukee after missing several games due to an ankle and elbow injury.

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Milwaukee Bucks with a score of 127-117, and Jokić recorded 39 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in this game.

The Serbian basketball player led his team to an important victory, keeping the Nuggets in the race for second place in the Western Conference standings.

Denver is currently in third place in the Western Conference with 46 wins, with eight games left in the regular season.

Source: srna.rs