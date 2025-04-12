Jokić Second in MVP Rankings Despite Better Stats

Serbian basketball player Nikola Jokić is in second place in the latest update of the MVP race for the NBA season.

In first place is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder, the NBA announced yesterday.

Oklahoma City’s basketball player is in first place, despite having weaker statistical averages than Jokić. However, his team has had much better results than the Denver Nuggets this season.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.7 points, 5 rebounds, and 6.4 assists, while Jokić’s averages this season are 29.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.2 assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is currently in third place, averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.3 assists.

Source: srna.rs