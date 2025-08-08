Judo Camp Majdov Academy Starts Today in East Sarajevo with Over 1,000 Participants from 25 Countries

Judo camp Majdov Academy starts today in East Sarajevo, and it will gather more than a thousand participants from 25 countries, including some of the most famous names in international judo.

The opening ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m. in the sports hall at the Serbia Square.

In addition to the participants of the Majdov Academy, the opening will be attended by numerous figures from public, sports and political life, the organization announced.

The special guests of this year’s camp will be three-time world champion from Georgia Tato Grigalashvili, two-time world champion from Ukraine Daria Bilodid and three-time vice-champion of Europe from Portugal Catarina Costa.

The organizers pointed out that free participation for children from Republika Srpska up to 15 years of age is possible, thanks to the general patron of the camp, President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik.

Also, children from Kosovo and Metohija can participate and stay for free, with the support of M:tel and the director of that company Jelena Trivan.

The goal of the camp is the promotion of sports, healthy lifestyles and the development of young athletes, while learning from top world champions.

The judo camp Majdov Academy will last until August 10 and will be held in the sports hall on the Serbia Square in East Sarajevo.

The camp is organized as part of the Summer in East New Sarajevo event.

