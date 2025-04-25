Junior from Prnjavor Crowned European Vice Champion!

Una Živanić, a member of the Taekwondo Club “Prnjavor,” won a silver medal in the junior under-60kg category on the first day of the European Championship held in Sarajevo.

Živanić, a representative of BiH, secured her medal after defeating competitors from Hungary and Ukraine, before losing in the final match to a Polish athlete.

The president of Taekwondo Club “Prnjavor,” Branislav Njegovan, told SRNA that Una will have another opportunity to compete for a medal on Sunday, April 27, when the team matches are scheduled. In the first round, the BiH team will face Scotland.

In addition to Živanić, Monika Gajanić and David Jović, also from Prnjavor, are competing for the BiH national team in the junior category at the European Championship.

The European Championship, which runs through Sunday, has gathered 890 competitors from 32 countries.

