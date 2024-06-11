KALABUKHOV: OPENING OF DIPLOMATIC REPRESENTATIVE OFFICE IN BANJA LUKA – HISTORIC DAY

The Ambassador of the Russian Federation to BiH Igor Kalabukhov said today at a ceremony of the opening of the Office of the Russian Embassy in Banja Luka that this is a historic day that has been long awaited and prepared for.

Kalabukhov thanked Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik and the leadership of Republika Srpska for their initiative, strength and creativity, which, he said, are very much needed in these times.

The Russian ambassador also thanked His Grace the Bishop of Banja Luka Jefrem.

Kalabukhov has said that the Office is a very important element in cooperation with BiH, especially with Republika Srpska.

“History is on our side,” Kalabukhov said in his address to the guests at the official opening of the Russian diplomatic representative office in Banja Luka.

Attending the ceremony, among others, are Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik, Speaker of the National Assembly Nenad Stevandić, Prime Minister Radovan Višković, ministers in the Republika Srpska Government, Speaker of the Council of Peoples Srebrenka Golić, members of parliament, representatives of Republika Srpska in joint institutions, His Grace Bishop of Banja Luka Jefrem and president of ANURS Rajko Kuzmanović.

With the opening of the new diplomatic representative office of the Russian Federation, as a branch of the main Embassy in Sarajevo, Russia will join the countries that already have their offices in Banja Luka.

In May, 2022, the Russian Government accepted the proposal to open the Office of the Russian Embassy in Republika Srpska.

Photo: srna.rs

Source: srna.rs