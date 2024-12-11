Kalenić Market Recognized Among World’s Best

Celebrating a significant achievement, Kalenić Market in Belgrade has been recognized as one of the world’s most beautiful markets.

Kalenić Market in Belgrade has been recognized by the Financial Times as one of the world’s most beautiful markets, highlighting its blend of tradition and modernity.

Located in the Vračar district, this vibrant market, named after Vlajko Kalenić, is renowned for its array of locally-produced goods, from rakija and kajmak to fresh fruit and vegetables.

What sets it apart is the unique atmosphere created by daily interactions between vendors and customers, amidst the colourful stalls.

The Financial Times notes Kalenić’s successful blend of tradition and modernity, catering to the needs of contemporary visitors while preserving its old-world charm.

Alongside markets from Trebinje, Dubrovnik, and Herceg Novi, Kalenić stands as a cultural and tourist hub in the region.

Photo: Copyright Tanjug/Sava Radovanović

Source: connectingregion.com