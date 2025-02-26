Karan: Citizens Created an Even Stronger Srpska with the New Constituent Assembly

Republika Srpska Minister of Internal Affairs Siniša Karan told the gathered citizens at a rally in front of the National Assembly in Banja Luka that today they represent the constitutional assembly that created a new and stronger Srpska.

“From today, in front of this assembly, you have created a new Republika Srpska, stronger than it was until today,” said Karan.

He said that many nations in their history have only one such gathering in one generation, adding that this is the second one in two days.

“You were at the referendum in 2016 and said that we celebrate January 9. You are the referendum today. I ask you, do we reject the unconstitutional, unlawful and dictatorial verdict of the unconstitutional authorities pronounced on the president of Republika Srpska? Has President Dodik been re-elected today?” Karan asked the present, receiving a positive response and applause from several thousand gathered citizens.

