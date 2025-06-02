Konaković’s Meeting With Priština Representatives Seen as Unilateral Move Threatening Regional Stability

The Embassy of Serbia in BiH expressed deep concern over today’s meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Council of Ministers Elmedin Konaković and representatives of the provisional self-government institutions in Priština, and expressed hope that BiH institutions will clarify the circumstances of this visit.

“Recalling that BiH does not recognize the unilaterally declared independence of Kosovo, any steps implying the development of relations with the provisional self-government institutions in Priština can be interpreted as a deviation from the official policy of BiH, a potential threat to regional stability, and as unilateral moves that undermine trust and cooperation in the region,” the Serbian Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on its “X” account.

The statement stresses that Serbia consistently advocates for dialogue as the only way to resolve open issues, while insisting on strict adherence to international law and norms, under which – as well as under the Constitution of Serbia – Kosovo and Metohija are an integral part of Serbia, which also represents the official position of BiH.

“We express hope that BiH institutions will clarify the circumstances of this visit, which was carried out contrary to BiH’s official position on the unilaterally declared independence of Kosovo, and reaffirm their commitment to shared principles that contribute to peace and stability in the region,” the Serbian Embassy in BiH stated.

Konaković visited Priština at the invitation of the president of the self-declared Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, and reportedly participated in the International Forum on Women, Peace and Security.

Source: srna.rs