Korobchenko: Great Potential for Cooperation Between Tatarstan and Republika Srpska

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Oleg Korobchenko, said yesterday in Laktaši that the city and Republika Srpska have great potential and that there is room for cooperation in various sectors.

Korobchenko believes that a delegation from Republika Srpska, representing the fields of industry, energy, healthcare, and tourism, should visit Tatarstan soon.

“There are many things we can improve and achieve by joining forces,” Korobchenko said after visiting the Aleksandrovac Business Zone in Laktaši.

He noted that, just like in BiH, Tatarstan is home to multiple religions living together in friendly relations, and emphasized the importance of being guided by economic principles rather than politics.

The Republika Srpska Minister of Trade and Tourism, Denis Šulić, said that Laktaši has great potential in trade, industry, and tourism, and that the visit of the Tatarstan delegation is significant for establishing cooperation in these sectors.

“We also discussed the potential in spa tourism, which exists in Laktaši. We know that Tatarstan is a leader in this field in Russia, and we see much room for cooperation here,” Šulić told reporters in Laktaši.

He noted that it was also agreed that the Tatarstan delegation would be a special guest at the Tourism Fair next year in Banja Luka.

Laktaši Mayor Miroslav Bojić said that the Tatarstan delegation had the opportunity to visit GMP, a furniture manufacturing company that is one of the regional leaders in this field.

“For next year, it has been agreed that our delegation of businesspeople will visit Tatarstan, and this will be just one of the results of our cooperation,” said Bojić.

He added that Tatarstan has a highly developed economy and can be a strong partner in implementing development projects in the coming period.

The executive director of GMP, Zoran Joldžić, stated that today’s visit will serve as a springboard for future cooperation, which he expects to be successful.

“Of course, there is potential to market our products in Tatarstan, as 70 percent of our production is exported,” Joldžić stated.

