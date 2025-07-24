Korobchenko: Successful visit to Srpska – You are welcome in Tatarstan

Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan Oleg Korobchenko described the three-day visit to Republika Srpska as highly successful, during which a document outlining plans for cooperation in several areas was created.

orobchenko stated that the Tatarstan delegation included not only ministers, but also representatives of the largest university, numerous associations, and businesspeople.

“We took the opportunity to include representatives of all institutions in the delegation. We spoke with entrepreneurs and became familiar with production, as well as with the leadership of Gradiška and Laktaši,” Korobchenko told the press in Banja Luka.

He emphasized the importance of holding an economic forum at the Republika Srpska Chamber of Commerce.

“Our plans, following all the meetings, are part of the prepared document. They cover several areas, including energy, export of certain products, joint production, participation in exhibitions, and joint organization of forums,” Korobchenko said.

He stressed that the Tatarstan delegation had, over the past three days, become acquainted with all the beauties of Republika Srpska.

“We are considering ways to increase the number of Tatarstan tourists in Republika Srpska, as we are also ready to welcome tourists from Republika Srpska. There is plenty to see. In any case, you are welcome,” Korobchenko said.

Korobchenko, together with the Minister of Trade and Tourism of Republika Srpska, Denis Šulić, laid a wreath at the monument to the fallen soldiers of the National Liberation War.

Šulić and Korobchenko also visited the busts of national heroes, including a memorial bust of Soviet Marshal Georgy Konstantinovich Zhukov.

The bust of Zhukov was installed in Banja Luka’s Fallen Soldiers Square in May 2021 to mark Victory Day.

Korobchenko heads the Tatarstan delegation that is ending its multi-day visit to Srpska today, during which cooperation was agreed upon in various areas such as the economy, education, and culture.

