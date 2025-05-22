Košarac and IDB Representatives to Present Republika Srpska’s Projects and Investment Opportunities in Ningbo

Deputy Chair of the Council of Ministers Staša Košarac held a working meeting in the Chinese city of Ningbo with a delegation from the Investment and Development Bank /IDB/ of Republika Srpska regarding the presentation and promotion of Republika Srpska’s economic and tourism potential.

Košarac announced that, within the framework of the prestigious Expo Fair between China and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, a special forum would showcase concrete projects and potentials of Republika Srpska aimed at attracting foreign investment.

Košarac pointed out that thanks to the policies of Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik and contacts with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Srpska has serious credibility and visibility in China.

“We are grateful to the Chinese side for political and economic support, friendship, mutual respect and understanding,” said Košarac.

The IDB of Republika Srpska, as part of the delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations of the Council of Ministers, is participating in the International Product Expo, which runs from today until May 25.

