Košarac and Kalabukhov Discuss Idea of Serb-Russian House in East Sarajevo

Council of Ministers Deputy Chair Staša Košarac emphasizes that the Russian Ambassador to BiH, Igor Kalabukhov, today supported his idea of possibly building a Serb-Russian House near the bust of the former Russian diplomat Vitaly Churkin in East Sarajevo.

“It is a great honor and pleasure for me that we always have open, honest, and well-intentioned talks, which excellent ideas often emerge from,” Košarac wrote on Instagram following what he described as a friendly meeting with Kalabukhov in East Sarajevo.

Košarac expressed satisfaction that Kalabukhov supported his idea and added that efforts would be actively made to implement it.

“Russia is our friend. As I recently said in St. Petersburg, Srpska is strong because it has strong Russia behind it,” Košarac stated.

Source: srna.rs