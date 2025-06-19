Košarac Discussed Possibilities of Importing Mineral Fertilizer from Russia

The Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations in the Council of Ministers Staša Košarac held talks in Saint Petersburg today with representatives of Russian companies involved in the production of mineral fertilizers, who expressed interest in cooperating with Republika Srpska, the Federation of BiH /FBiH/, and the Brčko District.

During the meeting held as part of the International Economic Forum, Košarac informed the Russian company representatives about the current decision under which the import of mineral fertilizers into BiH is exempt from customs duties.

Košarac stated on Instagram that upon his return from Saint Petersburg, he will discuss this topic with representatives of the competent institutions in Republika Srpska, FBiH, and the Brčko District, so that they can further inform domestic businesses about the possibility of importing mineral fertilizers from the Russian Federation.

Source: srna.rs