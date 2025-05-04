Košarac: Enable Access to EU, Russian and Other Markets for Local Winemakers

The Fine Wine festival was held in Trebinje yesterday, which was visited by the Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations in the Council of Ministers Staša Košarac, who announced that efforts would be made to enable local winemakers to enter the EU, Russian Federation and other markets.

The festival brought together 48 exhibitors from the country and the region, representatives of wineries, distilleries and food producers.

Košarac told the press that such event proves that Republika Srpska is a good place for investment, adding that Srpska, together with the structures of the city, takes care of wine production.

“Trebinje is the pearl of Srpska tourism and it is the result of Mayor Ćurić and his team’s vision of the city developing being on the regional map,” Košarac said.

The mayor of Trebinje, Mirko Ćurić, says this city is open to all well-intentioned people.

“Everyone is welcome to enjoy the wine and food,” Ćurić said.

The Provincial Secretary for Economy and Tourism of Vojvodina, Nenad Ivanišević, said that they had no dilemma whether to support this festival, and pointed out that in the future, together with the city, they would support similar events.

The Director of Cellar and Winery “Vukoje” Radovan Vukoje has stated that it is very important for winemakers to have such an event, which will bring together wineries from Herzegovina and the region, as well as distilleries.

“The large number of attendees tonight speaks volumes about how good this event is,” Vukoje said.

Exhibitors presented an offer at Freedom Square, where visitors can taste the best wines, brandies and food with a music programme featuring Adi Šarenac with guitar and the Castel Nuovo band from Herceg Novi.

