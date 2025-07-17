Košarac: Every Day of Schmidt’s Presence in BiH Weakens the Country

Staša Košarac, Council of Ministers Deputy Chair, says the illegitimate Christian Schmidt has no right to do anything in BiH, especially not to “meddle” with legislation or impose the state institutions’ budget.

Košarac emphasized that every day of Schmidt’s presence in BiH means less of BiH.

“If allegations turn out to be true that the illegitimate Schmidt will once again intervene, that will mean yet another attempt to fulfill the wishes of the Bosniak political establishment and the opposition in Republika Srpska. It would be another blow to the already fragile sovereignty of BiH and its institutions,” Košarac said.

He adds that if Schmidt were to take any action regarding the BiH institutions’ budget, it would not only be another illegal act by the notorious Schmidt, but also a deliberate effort to shield his favourites of the Troika coalition and the opposition in Republika Srpska from responsibility for sabotaging the budget’s adoption.

According to Košarac, this would once again constitute a gross violation of the Dayton Peace Agreement and the Constitution, carried out by what he called an illegitimate and ill-intentioned foreigner, further degrading and humiliating BiH and its institutions.

“Schmidt is an irredeemable political evil whose unconstitutional and anti-Dayton activities have brought no benefit to anyone in this country,” Košarac posted on Instagram.

He concluded that Schmidt, like many others, deliberately remains silent about the fact that the Troika coalition is blocking the budget, the Growth Plan, and other key decisions, while at the same time falsely accusing Republika Srpska of obstruction.

Source: srna.rs