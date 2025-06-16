Košarac: Gasification of Eastern Srpska Is a Historic Project

Providing gas to the eastern part of Republika Srpska is a strategic and historic project that will improve the economic prospects and living standards of residents in our region and this part of Srpska, stated Staša Košarac, Council of Ministers Deputy Chair.

Košarac emphasizes that the constructing of gas pipelines creates an entirely new outlook for local communities in eastern Srpska, making them far more attractive destinations for investors.

“We are proud that today, at the Jakovoce transceiver station, the beginning of work on the main gas pipeline Šekovići–Vlasenica–Milići will be officially marked. This is the third phase of the gasification project for eastern Srpska, following the successful completion of the previous two phases,” Košarac said.

According to him, this project represents a historic step forward in economic and industrial development.

He highlighted that it is especially important to note that this project, worth BAM 74 million, is being financed from the budget of Republika Srpska.

This, he says, is proof of the statesmanlike and responsible policies of President Milorad Dodik, the Government of Srpska, and its institutions, which are focused on ensuring development across Republic.

Košarac pointed out that Srpska has demonstrated its ability to build its own energy sovereignty and stability, as well as to develop its own capacities and energy future.

“Providing gas to its eastern part is certainly one of the most significant developments for the gas system of Srpska,” Košarac posted on Instagram.

He noted that gas is the energy source of the future, not only for the daily lives of citizens but also for overall economic and industrial growth.

That is why, he says, it is crucial for Srpska to secure a long-term gas supply – a safe and environmentally friendly energy source.

He also stated that through this project, Srpska has shown its ability to successfully respond to pressures from Sarajevo, which persistently tries to obstruct important strategic projects for Srpska, such as the construction of the Eastern Interconnection and the Buk Bijela Hydropower Plant, among others.

“Providing gas to eastern Srpska, as a project for the benefit of both citizens and the economy, is the best message that Srpska is following modern technological trend in its economic development actively engaging in them,” Košarac concluded.

Source: srna.rs