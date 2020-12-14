Košarac: Gatherings on Future of BiH Without RS Representatives – Failed Story

Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations in the Council of Ministers Staša Košarac has said that no one from the International Community, no matter how powerful they might be, and particularly not Bosniak politicians, will be able to impose solutions and answers on the Serbian people as to in what BiH they would like to live.

Commenting on a gathering that was held two nights ago at the Sarajevo City Hall on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Dayton Peace Accords, to which no Republic of Srpska government representative was invited, Košarac asked as to what is the purpose of such gatherings.

“Gatherings without representatives of Republic of Srpska, where the Dayton Accords and the future of BiH are discussed, are a failed story and a tragicomic attempt by High Representative Valentin Inzko, some ambassadors and US officials to ignore the positions and the will of Serbs in the Republic of Srpska and Serb elected representatives in BiH,” said Košarac in a written statement.

According to him, multiple international officials, including the majority of high representatives and officials who built their diplomatic carriers on anti-Serb positions, took the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Dayton Peace Accords as an opportunity for orchestrated attacks on the Republic of Srpska and an opportunity to lobby for the disappearance of Srpska and creation of a quasi civil state of BiH under the domination of Bosniaks.

“It’s absurd that the high representative, whose task is to protect the Dayton Accords and oversee its implementation, is advocating the violation of and changes to the Dayton Constitution. Some ambassadors, who are lecturing us daily, are behaving similarly. They are openly and ruthlessly meddling in the internal affairs of the country which calls itself a sovereign country and which aspires to become a candidate for membership in the EU,” said Košarac.

He has warned that those advocating changes to the Dayton Constitution against the will of the Serbian, even the Croatian, people in BiH, are jeopardizing peace and the achieved level of reconciliation among the constituent peoples and citizens of this country.

“Those who would make BiH a country dominated by Bosniaks are stimulating and empowering the most radical Bosniak politicians such as Bakir Izetbegović and Bisera Turković, who use international officials’ positions to direct horrific insults at the Serbian people and the highest representatives of Republic of Srpska in BiH,” he said.

He reminded of the fact that the Dayton Constitution can be changed only by agreement and consensus of all sides that signed the Peace Accords.

“The Serbian people in the Republic of Srpska will never agree to what Bakir and Bisera are offering in their BiH. International officials, who support the politics of the most radical Bosniak politician, should be aware of it,” Košarac concluded.

