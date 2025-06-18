Košarac: Great News for Producers in Srpska and FBiH – Export of Meat, Milk and Dairy Products to Russia Approved

This is great news for domestic producers – Republika Srpska and the FBiH have been approved to export pork and beef, milk, dairy products, poultry meat, poultry products, and fish products to the Russian Federation, said the Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations in the Council of Ministers Staša Košarac.

“Six companies from Srpska and the FBiH have been granted export approval. At the same time, we have approved three facilities for the import of pork and beef from the Russian Federation. After gaining approval in April for fruit and vegetable exports to the Russian market, this is another step forward in strengthening our cooperation and a clear sign of friendship from the Russian Federation,” Košarac emphasized.

The approval of exports of these animal products, as well as fruits and vegetables, Košarac emphasized, will significantly boost foreign trade with the friendly Russian Federation and open up new opportunities for businesses in Republika Srpska and the FBiH.

“Let me also remind you that, in addition to this great news, thanks to the excellent relationship between Presidents /Milorad/ Dodik and /Vladimir/ Putin, BiH receives the cheapest natural gas from Russia, with uninterrupted deliveries. All of this proves that narratives about the so-called `malignant Russian influence` are false, tendentious, and ill-intentioned,” Košarac posted on Instagram.

He emphasized that “Russia is our friend, support, and partner, with whom we want to strengthen cooperation in all sectors.”

“The market of this vast country presents an excellent opportunity for businesses in Republika Srpska and the FBiH. That’s why we are committed to continuing and further enhancing cooperation with the Russian Federation,” said Košarac, who is in Saint Petersburg with the Republika Srpska delegation, where the International Economic Forum begins today.

Source: srna.rs