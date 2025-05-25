Košarac: I Will Advocate for a Free Trade Agreement With China

Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations in the Council of Ministers, Staša Košarac, announced that he will advocate for the signing of a free trade agreement between BiH and China.

“This will have a significant impact on our economy and entering the EU market, as well as other regions,” Košarac told the China Media Group.

He stated that BiH exports mainly wood assortments to China and imports electronic devices.

Košarac, who is attending the China – Central and Eastern European Countries Expo in Ningbo, emphasized the importance of the trade fair, noting that it is a major opportunity, especially for small countries like BiH.

Although BiH is oriented toward a partnership with the EU, Košarac said that this currently feels like a “one-way street.”

“However, for BiH to enter a two-way street, the first step is precisely participation in the Chinese expo, thereby gaining access to the Chinese market. This fair offers a good foundation for establishing new partnerships and investments,” Košarac said.

He emphasized that Republika Srpska, headed by President Milorad Dodik, supports the One-China policy, as well as the initiatives of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

