Košarac: Imperative – Increase Exports to the Chinese Market

Deputy Chairperson of the Council of Ministers Staša Košarac stated today in Ningbo that increasing exports to the Chinese market and improving foreign trade relations are imperative.

Košarac, who is on an official visit to China participating in the prestigious international “China and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo,” addressed the China-CEEC Business Council, reminding that this year marks three decades since the establishment of diplomatic relations between BiH and China.

“Over three decades we have nurtured friendly ties, and our relations continue to develop and deepen in all fields in the best possible way,” Košarac wrote on Instagram.

He recalled that excellent bilateral relations were confirmed during the recent meeting between Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow.

“I took the opportunity to send greetings from President Dodik and to thank China, President Xi Jinping, the Chinese leadership, and the friendly Chinese people for their balanced approach to BiH and principled stance on respecting the Dayton Agreement and international law, especially in the UN Security Council regarding the Office of the High Representative (OHR), but also concerning Christian Schmidt and his illegitimacy,” Košarac stated.

He emphasized that President Dodik and Republika Srpska firmly stand with friendly China and unequivocally support and respect the One China policy.

“We will continue in this way,” Košarac added.

Košarac, also Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations, noted that increasing exports to the Chinese market and improving foreign trade relations is imperative.

“We believe that cooperation within the ‘16+1’ mechanism and the Belt and Road Initiative is a very important opportunity for the development of overall relations because these mechanisms allow us to overcome many difficulties facing our countries through an open, coordinated, and innovative approach,” he assessed.

Košarac said Republika Srpska strongly advocates for openly and sincerely considering the possibility of signing a free trade agreement between BiH and China in the near future, following the example of Serbia, which has signed such an agreement with China.

“Achieving this goal would be a huge joint success because it would allow foreign trade turnover of more than 95 percent of products with zero percent tariffs,” he explained.

Košarac added that during 30 years of diplomatic relations, China has been much more than a political partner.

“China is our true friend. We are committed to building a fairer world and strengthening overall relations in the spirit of good and friendly ties, mutual understanding, and respect,” Košarac concluded.

Source: srna.rs