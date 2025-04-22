Košarac: Institutions Must Be in Service of the Economy

Deputy Speaker of the Council of Ministers, Staša Košarac, expects the EU, which often claims to be a friend of BiH, to accomodate domestic transporters who are discriminated against when it comes to permitted stay in the EU.

Košarac expects that today the Minister of Transport and Communications in the Council of Ministers, Edin Forto, will send the initiative to the Council of Ministers of BiH, and that the Chairperson, Borjana Krišto, will schedule an urgent meeting with the EU Delegation.

“The EU often claims that it is a friend of BiH. So let them show it with concrete actions, meet domestic carriers halfway! We expect that from the EU Delegation,” Košarac stated.

He pointed out that domestic carriers have warned of a number of problems they are facing, the most pressing of which is the discriminatory attitude regarding the permitted stay in the EU.

Košarac reminded that in June last year, at the session of the Council of Ministers, they considered this issue, and tasked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Security to initiate negotiations with the EU with the aim of exempting drivers from BiH from the restriction of staying in the EU territory.

He pointed out that the limitation of the driver’s stay on the territory of the EU for a maximum of 90 days in a period of 180 days makes it even more complicated and negatively affects the business of domestic carriers.

“Understanding their needs and the problems they are facing, I appeal to Ministers Elmedin Konaković and Forto, the Deputy Minister of Bosniak Security and representatives of other institutions to, in accordance with their competences, initiate consultations and intensify negotiations with the relevant EU bodies with the aim of resolving this issue,” Košarac posted on “Instagram”.

Transporters from all over BiH with more than 500 trucks passed through Sarajevo today in a protest drive.

They announced a complete blockade of road traffic for April 28, if their demands are not met – protection of BiH drivers from being banned from entering the EU, refund of excise duties, digitization of customs and border procedures, and administrative relief of business costs.

Source: srna.rs