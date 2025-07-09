Košarac: No EU Path Without Coordination Mechanism

Council of Ministers Deputy Chair Staša Košarac states the working team and entity structures are working on the draft Reform Agenda and that he believes the document will be submitted to Brussels, emphasizing that no European path for BiH without coordination mechanism.

Košarac says the reform plan was harmonized by the entities and the working team representatives, that it has been agreed upon, and that differences exist only in a technical context, noting that the document will undergo the decision-making process within institutions.

“There is a fundamental principle that Republika Srpska will not abandon,” Košarac told the press in Sarajevo.

He stresses that attempts to portray there would be no coordination mechanism have failed.

“There will be a coordination mechanism. It is a mechanism agreed upon in this country, and the SNSD and the representatives of Republika Srpska firmly believe there can be absolutely no progress without applying the coordination mechanism. If anyone believes the centralization of an institution is possible while bypassing Republika Srpska, the Federation of BiH, or the cantons, they are gravely mistaken,” Košarac stated.

Source: srna.rs