Košarac: Reform agenda issue makes all masks drop

Council of Ministers Deputy Chairman Staša Košarac told SRNA that the reform agenda issue made all the masks drop, and it turned out that Srpska is alone in its commitment to the European future while respecting the constitutional competences and the Dayton-based structure of BiH.

Košarac notes the Federation of BiH /FBiH/ created blockage due to the intra-Bosniak conflict between the Troika and the SDA that are now accusing each other in this political mess, not wanting to take responsibility for stopping EU integration.

“They completely unfoundedly attacked the coordination mechanism in the desire to transfer all activities in the European process to the level of joint institutions, which is unconstitutional, illegal and out of mind,” said Košarac.

According to him, the height of insanity is the unprovoked position of the US ambassador to BiH Michael Murphy that the president of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik is to blame for the failure of the reform agenda.

“Did he come up with it himself or did someone help him? It will probably be more clear to us if/when the OHR phantom speaks out,” Košarac said.

He emphasized that no one authorized the US Embassy to interfere in BiH’s European path and that Murphy is not a lawyer for either BiH or the EU, nor does he have the right to question the content of the BiH – EU negotiations.

“The reform agenda with the EU is being negotiated by legitimately elected representatives of the three constituent peoples and two entities, in accordance with the coordination mechanism. Murphy has nothing to do with it,” Košarac said.

However, says Košarac, reality does not prevent him from further collapsing the Dayton-based structure of BiH in his insane and hateful intents and destroying attempts to reach an agreement by local political leaders.

“His goal is not the European future of BiH. His reactions to the fact that BiH received candidate status and beyond proves it. Yesterday’s statement of the US Embassy proves more than obvious that Murphy continues to challenge BiH’s progress towards the EU with special `EUR 70 million thorn in an eye` BiH should receive from the EU,” Košarac pointed out.

He assessed that this goes against his anti-Serb agenda and the mission to weaken Srpska economically, since part of the EU funds will go to projects in Srpska.

He pointed out that Murphy is not interested in the citizens of Srpska or the FBiH, nor the benefits they would have from projects implementation, but is against the interests of the people who live in this country.

“I would like to believe that our EU partners will not succumb to the pressure of the outgoing Ambassador Murphy and will continue constructive negotiations with the legitimate representatives of the three constituent peoples and two entities,” Košarac said.

He adds the US ambassador has no place at the table where the European future of BiH is being negotiated.

The US Embassy’s Public Relations Office pointed out that the SDA failed the test when it blocked the reform agenda of BiH, but accused Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik of its failure.

Source: srna.rs