Košarac: Republika Srpska Day is a sacred thing that cannot be touched

The deputy chairman of the Council of Ministers, Staša Košarac, pointed out that January 9 is a sacred thing that should not be touched and that the Republika Srpska Day will be celebrated with dignity and togetherness, as it has been until now.

– From the column “This week’s stupidity of Christian Schmidt”, we highlight the statement about the celebration of the Republika Srpska Day, the announcement about the imposition of changes to the BiH Election Law and the claim that some citizens of Srpska are apologizing to him, how they stop him and want a selfie with him???!!! His condition really deserves a diagnosis and adequate medical treatment – Košarac wrote on Instagram.

He asked what right “a foreigner, usurper and hater of the Serb people even mentions, let alone disputes, the Republika Srpska Day”.

Source: rtrs.tv