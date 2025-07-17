Košarac: Significant Progress Made in Meeting Obligations in Energy Sector

Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers Staša Košarac said that thanks to full cooperation and coordination among the relevant institutions of Republika Srpska, the Federation of BiH /FBiH/, and the Brčko District, significant progress has been made in fulfilling obligations in the energy sector.

Košarac, who, together with the relevant ministers from Republika Srpska and the FBiH, Petar Đokić and Vedran Lakić, respectively, will participate today in a meeting of the Energy Community Ministerial Council in Athens, emphasized that their joint and coordinated work resulted in a harmonized text of the Bill on the Regulator, Transmission, and Electricity Market in BiH.

“I have submitted the bill for adoption to the BiH Council of Ministers and expect it to be placed on the agenda as soon as possible, where it will receive full support, as this would send an extremely positive and strong signal to the business community in Republika Srpska and the Federation of BiH,” Košarac posted on Instagram.

Košarac says that a significant achievement has been made, given the years of effort to harmonize the bill’s text, a process that has been ongoing since 2012. He emphasized that throughout this entire process, the energy sovereignty of Republika Srpska and the Federation of BiH has been maintained.

“The passage of this bill is one of the conditions for BiH’s exemption from the Carbon Cross-Border Adjustment Mechanism /CBAM/ for electricity exports,” Košarac pointed out.

He noted that in the meantime, active work is also underway on the development of a Roadmap for the establishment of the EU Emissions Trading System /ETS/.

“I believe that together with the relevant ministries of Republika Srpska and the FBiH, we will complete this work by the fall,” said Košarac.

Source: srna.rs