Košarac to Attend Planning Meeting on International Participation in Expo 2027

Deputy Chair of the Council of Ministers Staša Košarac confirmed to SRNA that he will attend tomorrow’s meeting in Belgrade dedicated to planning international participation in the specialized exhibition Expo 2027 and emphasized that the meeting will be an opportunity for delegations to become familiar with the exhibition’s theme and concept, master plan, construction phases, logistics and operations, as well as digital platforms for participants.

“Hosting the specialized exhibition `Expo 2027` in Belgrade is further proof that Serbia is a regional leader and the most important country in the Western Balkans. We are proud that Serbia will be the world capital of education, culture, and innovation from May 15 to August 15, 2027. This is a victory for Serbia and confirmation of the responsible policies of its leadership,” Košarac stressed.

He noted that BiH, in line with the decisions of the Council of Ministers and the Presidency of BiH, has started preparations for participation in Expo 2027 in Belgrade, reminding about the meeting held in Sarajevo at the end of May.

“At that meeting, we received key information and suggestions from the ‘Expo 2027’ management to guide the preparations for BiH’s participation in the event. It was particularly important to hear that Serbia views the Expo as an event hosted on behalf of the entire region,” emphasized Košarac, who also serves as Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations in the Council of Ministers.

He added that relevant institutions at all levels of government in BiH must make maximum efforts to ensure the best possible preparation for the country’s participation in this prestigious event in Belgrade.

“This is an opportunity that must not be missed for the promotion and recognition of the economic potential of both Republika Srpska and the Federation of BiH. This is a development opportunity not only for Belgrade and Serbia, but for the entire Western Balkans, as Expo 2027 will be organized in our region for the first time,” Košarac said.

Igor Kovačević, Director of International Cooperation for Expo 2027, stated that preparations have been completed for the first planning meeting on international participation in the exhibition, which will begin tomorrow in Belgrade and bring together representatives from more than 140 countries. A large number of delegations have already arrived in Serbia.