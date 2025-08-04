Košarac: Verdict Against Dodik Is a Direct Attack on Republika Srpska

The deputy chairman of the Council of Ministers Staša Košarac told SRNA that the citizens of Republika Srpska must decisively reject the verdict of the Court of BiH against the president of Srpska Milorad Dodik, because accepting the principle that disobeying the decisions of an illegitimate foreigner could be a criminal offense could have serious consequences.

He expressed the hope that the Serbs are politically mature enough to resist it.

Košarac stated that the verdict is a direct and brutal attack on Republika Srpska’s survival.

“If we don’t resist institutionally, politically and social resistance now – Srpska is lost,” Košarac warned.

Košarac explained that in this case, it is not just about Dodik, not even just about the President of Republika Srpska as an institution.

“It is about the principle – if we accept that not respecting decisions of an illegitimate foreigner who falsely presents himself as a High Representative, then we are done as people and a political community,” said Košarac.

According to him, the consequences are obvious and terrifying.

“Tomorrow, Schmidt can impose a decision to include in the school curriculum that the Serbs are a genocidal nation – publish it on the OHR website, the Institute for Textbooks refuses to print such a textbook – and the employees and editors go to prison. He made a `decision` that Jahorina was state property of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the cadastre clerk refused to register it – prison. Forbid that St. Sava be celebrated in schools, teachers hold an event – prison,” Košarac said.

He pointed out that possibilities are unlimited, and there will be no end of humiliation.

In that case, Košarac added, Republika Srpska would exist only on paper, until they forbid the name itself.

“This is not exaggerating, it is the direction they lead us. President Dodik is a target because he is recognized as a main, the strongest and the most consistent obstacle in that colonial strategy. If they break and remove him, who will stay to oppose? Some editor in the Institute for Textbooks? A director of an elementary school? An inspector in the municipality? If we don’t stop and say `no` now, we will never have another opportunity to do so. Today, it is about president Dodik, tomorrow it could be about anyone,” Košarac emphasized.

He assessed that this is a fateful moment and a historical turning point.

“If we don’t defend ourselves now – we lose everything. The sacrifices of our people in the patriotic war, decades of political struggle will be in vain. Serbs in these areas will disappear as a political people. What follows is not quiet assimilation, but an exodus from which we will not recover,” said Košarac.

He pointed out that Serbs must be brave, determined and wise to recognize the danger and united enough to oppose it.

“Apart from the political and historical ones, there is also an elementary legal problem here. The judgment was passed on the basis of a so-called criminal offense that is completely unknown in legal theory and practice,” Košarac said.

He clarified that a criminal offense must have its own essence – that is, exactly prescribed elements that make it up.

“In the case of murder, for example, there must be intent, causation and the act of taking life,” he said.

“And what is a criminal offense here? The fact that something was not done that an unnamed foreigner – who has no legitimacy or legal basis in BiH – posted on the OHR website? So, everything said by that man, who was not elected by anyone, and who suffers from a colonial manager’s complex – automatically becomes a `law` and one goes to prison for disobeying that `law,`” said Košarac.

He emphasized that this is not the law, but a political and systemic repression.

“If we remain silent – we agree. And if we agree – then we have nothing else left and very soon we will witness the disappearance of Republika Srpska. I believe that as a people we are politically mature and courageous enough to resist it,” said Košarac.