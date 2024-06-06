Kotlaničko lake: The emerald gem of Zelengora

Kotlaničko Lake is considered one of the most beautiful lakes of the Zelengora mountain. Nestled between Dumosa (1879m), Prutača (1813m), Klek (1810m), and Zimovača (1783m), this lake is a true natural wonder.

The lake spans 300 meters in length and 80-120 meters in width. In the southern part of the lake, beneath the rocks near a large stone, it drains into a karst sinkhole. According to local legends, it re-emerges as a spring approximately 5 kilometers south in the village of Pridvorica. The lake has a pear-shaped outline, with its deepest point reaching close to 7 meters.

Situated at an altitude of 1514 meters, the water of Kotlaničko Lake has a natural emerald-green hue, a reflection of the plants covering almost the entire lake.

From the pass above Orlovačko or Borilovačko Lake, a marked hiking trail leads to Kotlaničko Lake. Although the markings may fade in grassy areas, the trail remains easily discernible.

Despite its stunning beauty, many visitors to Orlovačko Lake miss out on Kotlaničko Lake, wrongly assuming it to be remote and inaccessible. On the contrary, the journey to the lake is a delightful walk through a unique, almost lunar landscape.

Kotlaničko Lake, with a depth of 10.80 meters, is perfect for swimming. The water from this lake feeds into the Pridvorica spring, which flows into the Neretva River.

Source: seesrpska.com