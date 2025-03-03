Kovačević: Analyses Confirm – USAID Money from BiH Was Returned to the U.S. to Prevent Trump’s Victory

Radovan Kovačević, a delegate in the Club of Serbs in the House of Peoples in the Parliamentary Assembly of BiH, said that according to all domestic analyses and the ones done by American specialists, it was established that Republika Srpska was targeted by the same people who led the campaign against the US President Donald Trump, because Srpska was designated as an enemy and destabilizing factor in BiH and the Balkans.

“That was the reason why they manage to pump the money through the USAID, in order to lead the campaign against Donald Trump as well. They pulled out the assets from BiH and used it in the campaign of the former president Biden,” Kovačević, who is the Spokeperson of SNSD, the President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik’s party, told the press in Banja Luka.

He pointed out that Republika Srpska was suitable because of the narrative against Serbs, which dates from the time of Bill Clinton.

“They lead the biggest propaganda against Serbs. Just in the last three years, 402 million dollars was invested and we are pretty sure that all that money was used for the campaign against Donald Trump”, said Kovačević.

The money that was not used for the campaign against Trump, says Kovačević, was used for the campaign against Republika Srpska and its authorities, that is, against President Dodik.

“That is why the process in the Court of BiH was opened, based on the order of the Prosecutor’s Office. We are talking about the institutions that are not in the Constitution and that were imposed by the decision of the uninvited foreigner,” Kovačević emphasized.

He pointed out that the Court and the Prosecutor’s Office are according to the law that was not adopted by the parliaments in BiH, but they were imposed by the stranger who was not invited nor appointed.

“The reason for the attack on Republika Srpska, as we were told by our American friends, was the recognition of Republika Srpska as one of the biggest protectors of Christian values in Europe. Republika Srpska won and will win,” Kovačević concluded.

Source: srna.rs