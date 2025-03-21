Kovačević: Arsonist Schmidt Hypocritically Presents Himself as a Firefighter!

To the constitutional crisis that was caused in Bosnia and Herzegovina precisely by Christian Schmidt, yesterday he, extremely hypocritically, tried to offer some answers – if it wasn’t pathetic, it would be funny, Radovan Kovačević, a delegate of the Club of Serbs in the House of Peoples of the BiH Parliamentary Assembly, has stressed.

Kovačević posted on the social network “X” that this type of hypocrisy simply requires detailed exposure and then dissected Schmidt’s presentation sentence by sentence.

“‘Because we don’t live in North Korea where one person decides on the lives of all the citizens of that country’. – No, it’s much worse than in North Korea. We live in a country, in the heart of Europe, where one foreigner without any mandate or legitimacy tries to impose decisions on the lives of all the citizens of that country, bypassing the institutions.

‘We live in a free Europe where there can be different opinions’. – We want to live in a free Europe where there can be different opinions, but right now we live in a colony where one individual, a foreigner, has imposed that anyone who thinks differently from him goes to prison.

“In a democratic society, there is a clear procedure that should be followed if opinions differ.” – In a democratic society, the Constitution is respected, and the Constitution of BiH stipulated that only the Parliamentary Assembly can pass or change laws in BiH. In a democratic society, nothing and no one can be outside, and especially not above the Constitution, which is what Schmidt most rigidly tries to do. In a democratic society, in accordance with the Constitution, decisions are made by democratic institutions, not by an individual and a foreigner whom the Constitution does not recognize.

“I think you can rely on the Constitution, you can rely on the courts, you can rely on those who care about the peaceful future of this country.” – An individual, a foreigner, who logically does not exist in the Constitution, tells us about relying on the Constitution. He also tells us about reliance on the court, which also does not exist in the same Constitution,” emphasized Kovačević on the occasion of Schmidt’s address yesterday, as he said, to the citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“With such people, there is no future for Bosnia and Herzegovina” Kovačević said.

Source: srna.rs