Kovačević: Cvijanović’s Important Address Makes It Clear to Everyone That Schmidt Is Creating Chaos in BiH

The deputy of the Serb People Caucus in the House of Peoples of the BiH Parliamentary Assembly Radovan Kovačević assessed today’s address by the Serb member and Chairperson of the BiH Presidency Željka Cvijanović to the Security Council as important, and that in the time of the biggest constitutional and political crisis since the signing of the Dayton, caused by Christian Schmidt, the voice of Republika Srpska will be heard in this body of the UN and the USA.

“I believe it is also very important that Mrs. Cvijanović will have a large number of very important meeting beyond those events in the UN Security Council. The voice of Republika Srpska will be heard, both in Washington and New York, at all important addresses in the USA.

This is something that is definitely a big change, which is what we are talking about – that things are changing more and more, that things will go more and more in our favour, i.e. in favour of a realistic assessment of the situation in BiH, respecting the Dayton Peace Agreement, which is one of the greatest diplomatic successes of the USA,” Kovačević said.

He has emphasized that it is important to bring things back into focus and that it will be clearly heard at the session of the UN Security Council in New York that the biggest constitutional and political crisis since the signing of the Dayton was caused by Christian Schmidt, by the Serb member and Chairperson of the BiH Presidency Željka Cvijanović.

“So from the number one person in BiH, of course, who comes from a collective body and who comes there on behalf of the Serb people and Republika Srpska. But we will clearly hear what those who are representatives of the people and citizens of Republika Srpska, i.e. BiH, say, and what the internationals who were not elected by anyone to do anything in BiH say,” said Kovačević.

He emphasized that the question of whether Schmidt has support for what he is doing in BiH will also be clearly heard.

“What we will also hear very clearly, and what Željka Cvijanović will ask as a question is – does Christian Schmidt have support for what he is doing in BiH? But not in the way they are trying to deceive us, so they say `majority in the UN Security Council,` no, it is known how decisions are made in the Security Council.

In order to have support in the Security Council, you must have the support of five countries that are permanent members, including China and Russia. If you do not have the support of those two countries, then you do not have support,” Kovačević pointed out for ATV.

He says it is very important for everyone to understand and that it will be clearly heard that Schmidt does not have the office and legitimacy of the Security Council, which is mandatory based on the Dayton Peace Agreement.

“There is another thing, the attitude and perspective towards BiH and Republika Srpska is altering in the most important world power, the USA, on the basis of which, Željka Cvijanović, as a representative of Republika Srpska, the Serb people, as well as BiH, will talk with very important people, have a large number of very important meetings both in Washington and New York,” said Kovačević.

The UN Security Council will hold a semi-annual debate on the situation in BiH today in New York. Serb member and Chairperson of the BiH Presidency Željka Cvijanović will address at the session.

Source: srna.rs