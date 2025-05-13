Kovačević: Eternal Gratitude to the Glorious Army of the Republika Srpska

Serb delegate in the House of Peoples of the Parliamentary Assembly of BiH, Radovan Kovačević, emphasized that the Army of Republika Srpska was founded so that the past would not be repeated, expressing eternal gratitude to the glorious RSA.

“The Army of Republika Srpska was founded so that our past would not be repeated. And so we could have a future! Eternal gratitude to the glorious Army of Republika Srpska!” Kovačević posted on the social network X.

Yesterday, Kovačević attended the central ceremony marking the Day of the Army of Republika Srpska and the 3rd Infantry (Republika Srpska) Regiment of the Armed Forces of BiH, held at the Kozara barracks in Banja Luka.

Source: srna.rs