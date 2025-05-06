Kovačević: I Will Now Address Šmit as a Colleague, as He Has Clearly Become the Spokesperson for the Opposition

It is becoming clear to everyone that Christian Schmidt is creating chaos in BiH, except for the Bosniaks and the opposition from Republika Srpska, said SNSD spokesman Radovan Kovačević.

“I will obviously soon start addressing Schmidt as a colleague, because I see that he is starting to speak as a spokesperson for the opposition. He is currently a person who is the main advocate for the opposition, i.e. the representatives of the minority will of the Serb people and the citizens of Republika Srpska, to become the majority and become the government,” Kovačević pointed out.

He has stated that Schmidt is someone who talks about it in every place, including at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey and at the Congress of European People’s Parties that was held in Valencia, where he had a meeting with certain people from the opposition from Republika Srpska.

Kovačević told ATV that Schmidt persistently speaks on behalf of the opposition, advocating and putting pressure so they become part of the government in BiH.

“These are some things that the public in Republika Srpska must understand, that Christian Schmidt has become the spokesperson of the opposition in Republika Srpska and that they are working together to destroy the rights of the Serb people and the rights of Republika Srpska and all its citizens, which are guaranteed by the Dayton Peace Agreement,” Kovačević concluded.

Source: srna.rs