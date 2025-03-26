Kovačević in the European Parliament: Schmidt Is the Sole Culprit Behind BiH’s Political and Constitutional Crisis

The exclusive and sole culprit for the political and constitutional crisis in BiH is the foreign citizen Christian Schmidt, who has made an inadmissible and flagrant attack on the Constitution and constitutional order in BiH, said Radovan Kovačević, a member of the Serb Caucus in the House of Peoples of the Parliamentary Assembly of BiH.

Kovačević emphasized this as a key message during his three-day visit to the European Parliament, in numerous discussions with European parliamentarians from Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Ireland, and other countries.

“I informed them that the Constitution of BiH stipulates that the only institution authorized to adopt or amend laws at the BiH level is the Parliamentary Assembly, and that the Constitution of BiH does not recognize any high representative,” Kovačević stated.

He also emphasized that Christian Schmidt was never elected as the High Representative because, in his case, there was no relevant UN Security Council resolution, whereas there was one for all previous High Representatives.

“If it was never needed, why was it always and obligatorily provided before?” he asked.

Kovačević also asked his colleagues from the European Parliament whether European practice and the rule of law include allowing an unelected foreigner to violate the Constitution, impose laws, and annul decisions made by democratically elected representatives in democratic institutions.

He explained to them that this is exactly what happened in BiH and that this unelected foreigner allowed himself the audacity to unconstitutionally impose amendments to the criminal code, in which he stated that anyone who respects the Constitution, but does not respect his arbitrary will, will end up in prison.

He also pointed out that, after that, under an incredible and historically unprecedented indictment for respecting the Constitution, the judiciary of BiH, in an unconstitutional manner, was used as a political weapon to target the democratically elected President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik.

“I made it clear that this kind of political abuse of the judiciary for a direct attack on Republika Srpska is absolutely unacceptable. And we will not tolerate it,” said Kovačević.

He also emphasized that all the actions taken by Republika Srpska in response to this kind of attack are strictly political, democratic, and institutional, and that they are fully in line with the Dayton Agreement and the Constitution of BiH.

Kovačević presented the position of Republika Srpska, stating that at this moment it is necessary to halt all other political processes in BiH, and that in order to overcome the crisis, an urgent and serious dialogue among key internal factors must be initiated, based on the Constitution of BiH.

“Unfortunately, with regret, I must say that the opposition representatives from Republika Srpska, Grković and Vuković, have taken every opportunity exclusively to criticize the institutions of Republika Srpska and their response to Schmidt’s direct attack and the unconstitutional judiciary of BiH, offering themselves as facilitators for an unhindered decision-making process at the BiH level and for suppressing the response of Republika Srpska,” said Kovačević.

According to him, they gave a mild assessment that they are against the imposition of decisions and in favor of the departure of the OHR, but without any proposal for solving the problem or a response from Republika Srpska.

“In this, they were mild, but they openly characterized the response of the constitutional and democratic institutions of Republika Srpska, as one of them said, as `hell`. Sadness and misery,” Kovačević wrote on X.

Source: srna.rs