Republika Srpska will hold a referendum this year, and elections are scheduled for next year, said SNSD spokesperson Radovan Kovačević.

“Republika Srpska will this year send a clear and resounding NO to Schmidt, the Central Election Commission /CEC/, and the unconstitutional judiciary; afterwards it will send a strong YES for Republika Srpska,” Kovačević emphasized in a statement to SRNA, reacting to the CEC’s decision that “snap presidential elections in Republika Srpska will be held on November 23.”

Republika Srpska, through the conclusions of the National Assembly on August 22, rejected the possibility of holding snap elections for the president of Republika Srpska and adopted a decision to call a referendum in response to the ruling of the unconstitutional Court of BiH against the President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, and the decision of the Central Election Commission of BiH to terminate President Dodik’s office. The referendum is scheduled to be held on October 25.

The referendum question will be “Do you accept the decisions of unappointed foreigner Christian Schmidt and the rulings of the unconstitutional Court of BiH against the president of Republika Srpska, as well as the CEC’s decision to terminate the office of Srpska President Milorad Dodik?”