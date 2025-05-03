Home Bosnia and Herzegovina Kovačević: Terrible and Worrying Militarization of Children in Sarajevo

Militarizing and politicizing children in such a shameful way in Sarajevo is terrible, says the deputy of the Serb People Caucus in the House of Peoples of the BiH Parliamentary Assembly, Radovan Kovačević, who published photos of children in uniforms with the emblems of wartime Muslim military and paramilitary units.

“And all this while ‘marking’ the anniversary of the war crime when over 40 innocent people were killed in two days,” Kovačević posted on X.

He pointed out that this is worrying and dangerously reminiscent of some other areas, far from Europe.

 

Source: srna.rs

