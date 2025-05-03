Kovačević: Terrible and Worrying Militarization of Children in Sarajevo

Militarizing and politicizing children in such a shameful way in Sarajevo is terrible, says the deputy of the Serb People Caucus in the House of Peoples of the BiH Parliamentary Assembly, Radovan Kovačević, who published photos of children in uniforms with the emblems of wartime Muslim military and paramilitary units.

“And all this while ‘marking’ the anniversary of the war crime when over 40 innocent people were killed in two days,” Kovačević posted on X.

Страшно је да у Сарајеву на овако сраман начин милитаризују и политизују дјецу. И то све приликом “обиљежавања” годишњице ратног злочина када је у два дана убијено преко 40 невиних људи. Ово и те како забрињава и опасно подсјећа на неке друге просторе, далеко од Европе. pic.twitter.com/muMpuRGHUA — Радован Ковачевић (@KovacevicRaso) May 3, 2025

He pointed out that this is worrying and dangerously reminiscent of some other areas, far from Europe.

Source: srna.rs