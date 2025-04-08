Kovačević: The Crisis in BiH Wouldn’t Exist If Schmidt Hadn’t Unconstitutionally Interfered in the Legislative Process

We will not give up repeating the truth, and the only truth is that Christian Schmidt is the sole culprit for the current political and constitutional crisis in BiH, said Radovan Kovačević, a delegate in the Club of Serbs in the House of Peoples of the BiH Parliamentary Assembly.

“If Schmidt had not illegally and unconstitutionally intervened and encroached on the legislative process in BiH, with the intention of humiliating Republika Srpska, the problem would not have existed. There would not have been any nonsense about breaking the law or attacking the constitutional order.

And all European laws, the Growth Plan, the main negotiator with the EU and officially opened accession negotiations would have already been adopted,” Kovačević stressed.

He posted on the X that Dayton BiH, in which decisions are made by representatives of two equal entities and three equal constituent nations, has a future.

“Schmidt’s, anti-Dayton BiH, in which decisions are made by an unelected foreigner instead of representatives of the people and citizens, is by far the shortest path to the disappearance of BiH,” Kovačević said.

Source: srna.rs