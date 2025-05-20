Kovačević: Today in the National Assembly of Srpska, one of Dodik’s most important addresses on Dayton and BiH’s future.

Kovačević: Today in the National Assembly of Srpska, one of Dodik’s most...

President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik will address a special session of the National Assembly in Banja Luka today, delivering a speech on the state and future of BiH, which will undoubtedly be one of his most significant speeches ahead of the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Dayton Peace Agreement, SNSD spokesperson Radovan Kovačević told SRNA.

Kovačević emphasized that Dodik’s remarks will not only pertain to Republika Srpska and its people but also to partners and institutions beyond its borders.

“As Republika Srpska, BiH, and the world prepare to mark 30 years since the signing of the Dayton Peace Accords, the President’s speech on this occasion will certainly be one of the most important he has delivered in recent years—both in terms of content and the current political moment, featuring significant statesmanlike and political messages,” Kovačević emphasized.

He stressed that Dodik will present a realistic picture of the current state of BiH and propose solutions that can lead the country out of a state of constant crisis and offer a vision for its future.

“The topics he will address will be primarily focused on the future and on issues that BiH has long swept under the rug and failed to resolve,” Kovačević said.