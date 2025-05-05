Kovačević: Today, Sarajevo Officially Celebrates a Day Marked by a Crime Against Those Who Liberated It in 1918 and 1945

Serb deputy in the House of Peoples of the BiH Parliamentary Assembly Radovan Kovačević says that nothing better describes today’s Sarajevo than the fact that the anniversary of the impious war crime against more than 40 innocent people, mostly Serbs, is officially marked as Sarajevo Canton Day.

“So, the day when Sarajevo was ‘liberated’ by committing the crime against those who liberated it in 1918 and 1945 is a holiday today’s Sarajevo celebrates. It is an official holiday. That is why it is not surprising that the perpetrators of that impious crime are bothered by those who survived it,” Kovačević told Glas Srpske.

According to him, they are bothered precisely because they survived and remember.

“Those who managed to survive in 1918 and 1945, as well as in 1992 and 1995, today have a common name – Republika Srpska,” Kovačević concluded.

Yesterday, East Sarajevo and Sarajevo marked 33 years since the attack on the JNA convoy in Dobrovoljačka Street in Sarajevo, when paramilitary Muslim forces committed crimes against soldiers.

The attack was directed by the then member of the BiH Presidency, Ejup Ganić, and the leadership of the then so-called RBiH.

Although the security of the soldiers was guaranteed by the then President of the BiH Presidency, Alija Izetbegović, the JNA convoy was attacked.

Political representatives of the Republika Srpska institutions have been emphasizing for years that the main culprits for the tragic events in Dobrovoljačka Street are members of the political elite of the then so-called RBiH, as well as paramilitary Muslim units in Sarajevo, such as the Green Berets, the Patriotic League and other criminal formations.

According to the data of the Republic Research Centre on War, War Crimes and Tracing Missing Persons, at least 28 JNA members were killed on May 2 and 3 in Sarajevo.