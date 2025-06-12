Kovačević: Trial Against Srpska President Based on Unconstitutional Law Is an Attack on BiH Constitutional Order

The trial against Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik, based on a law not being adopted in accordance with the Constitution, is an attack on the constitutional order of BiH, emphasized Radovan Kovačević, Serb deputy in the House of Peoples of the BiH Parliamentary Assembly.

“All those who are conducting such a trial, or supporting and justifying it, are accomplices in the attack on the constitutional order of BiH! Therefore, in this case, it is not Milorad Dodik, nor the president of Republika Srpska, who is being tried – but solely and exclusively BiH,” Kovačević posted on X social network.

He points out that the judgment will reveal only one thing – whether BiH is willing and capable of protecting its constitutional order.

“If not, then the obligation of others to respect it will also disappear. Either way, Srpska will prevail,” Kovačević declared.

He also posted a video from one of his press conferences in Sarajevo, where he had previously pointed out that “the case against Milorad Dodik was being conducted based on a law not adopted by the Parliamentary Assembly of BiH”, while the Constitution of BiH reads that only the Parliamentary Assembly is entitled to adopt and amend laws.

“Well, people, that is an attack on the constitutional order. Everyone who justifies this, everyone who supports it, is an accomplice in the attack on the constitutional order of BiH. If you want to live in a country where the Constitution is respected and actually means something, then this is how it has to be,” Kovačević stated.

Source: srna.rs