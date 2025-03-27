Kovačević: Unconstitutional Judiciary Exploited as a Weapon to Remove Schmidt’s Dissenters

The judiciary in BiH is unconstitutional with the role of only serving as a weapon to shoot dissidents of the illegitimate and illegal high representative Christian Schmidt, who caused a crisis in BiH, unseen since the signing of the Dayton Agreement, said the delegate of the Club of Serbs in the House of Peoples of the Parliamentary Assembly of BiH Radovan Kovačević.

“I conveyed this in a conversation with members of the European Parliament, although the representatives of the Sarajevo parties were united in the fact that strong pressure must be exerted on Srpska, and that everything Srpska is doing is an attack on the constitutional order, and not the defense of the constitutional order of BiH, that is, what the Republic is actually doing,” Kovačević said.

Kovačević was in the delegation of MPs and delegates of the Representative and House of Peoples of the BiH Parliamentary Assembly, which visited the European Parliament in Brussels, where discussions were held on progress, challenges and opportunities on the way to the EU.

He emphasized that the only institution competent to change laws in Bosnia and Herzegovina was the Parliamentary Assembly, and that he reminded the MEPs that Schmidt had no right to intervene in local legislation.

“One unelected foreigner put himself above all institutions. Are those the European values,” asked Kovačević, who recently visited the European Parliament and presented the main views of Republika Srpska there.

He told the MEPs that Schmidt even intervened in the BiH legislation in such a way that anyone who does not respect his law must be punished.

Kovačević pointed out that the current constitutional and jurisdictional crisis in BiH could only be resolved through a dialogue between the key internal political factors here and that none of the significant actors within the European Parliament and the EU think that there should be any intervention on that front.

He stated that people who have a certain influence in the European Parliament offer to help in the dialogue, and that no one thinks that there is any solution outside the dialogue.

“It is certain that no solution except through dialogue will happen. Unfortunately, what they could clearly see is that Srpska has no one to hold a dialogue with. But regardless, our offer is open – to sit down at the table and open an essential and substantive dialogue on all key issues, exclusively on the basis of the Constitution of BiH. Either we will return BiH to the constitution or we will have to look for a completely different scenario,” said Kovačević.

Kovačević said that for him, certain views of representatives of the Srpska opposition were disappointing, including the delegate of the PDP in the House of Peoples to the BiH Parliamentary Assembly Nenad Vuković, who demanded for the time to be limited in the further discussion and that the time given was one minute.

“They accepted it, of course I didn’t. They tried to interrupt me and take away my floor. It was led by people from Srpska,” Kovačević stressed.

That, he says, is Serbian fate and we have to deal with it.

“I have to admit that the MPs from the opposition agreed that the Office of the OHR should be closed, but that’s all. They don’t have any solution for Srpska to respond, they don’t have any problem with the decisions made against Srpska. They are there to offer themselves to the European Parliament, and the only thing that needs to be done is to remove the winners chosen by the Serbian people,” Kovačević stated for RTRS.

He pointed out that it is very important that the Serb people understand and continue to support the politics of Srpska in the pursuit of preserving its status, autonomy and fighting for its own position.

“That policy is led by the President of Srpska Milorad Dodik, who did not withdraw under threats and sanctions because he was always interested in only one court – the court of the Serb people. That is why we will continue on that path because we know that we are right and that Srpska has the right,” Kovačević concluded.

Source: srna.rs