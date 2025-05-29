Kovačević: While Serbs in the FBiH Have Been Reduced to Less Than Three Percent, the SDA Falsely Claims That Bosniaks and Croats in Srpska Live in Apartheid (VIDEO)

Serb member of the House of Peoples of the BiH Parliamentary Assembly, Radovan Kovačević, emphasized that while Serbs in the Federation of BiH have been reduced to less than three percent, completely disenfranchised and prevented from electing their representatives, the SDA dares to lie that Bosniaks and Croats in Republika Srpska live in apartheid.

“You’ve reduced Serbs in the FBiH to under three percent, stripped them of all rights, and made it impossible for them to choose their representatives. And yet you dare to lie that Bosniaks and Croats in Republika Srpska live in apartheid. You should be ashamed,” Kovačević wrote on X, responding to a statement from the SDA in which they claimed that Croats and Bosniaks in Republika Srpska are in a state of complete disenfranchisement and apartheid.