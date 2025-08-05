Kremlin – Everyone should be careful with “nuclear Rhetoric”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov downplayed Trump’s comments, saying it was clear that US submarines were already on combat duty anyway. He added that Moscow has no desire to enter into a polemic with Trump on this issue.

Trump said on Friday that he had ordered two nuclear submarines to be deployed to “appropriate regions” in response to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev’s comments about the risk of war between the nuclear-armed adversaries.

The Kremlin also said that an upcoming visit by Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow would be important and useful.