Kremlin: Russia gained Immunity from Western Sanctions

Trump said on Tuesday that the United States would begin imposing tariffs and other measures on Russia in 10 days if Moscow did not show progress towards ending its more than three-year-long war in Ukraine.

“We have been living under a huge number of sanctions for a long time, and our economy is operating under a huge number of restrictions,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“Therefore, of course, we have already developed a certain immunity in this regard and continue to monitor all statements coming from President Trump, from other international representatives on this issue,” he said.