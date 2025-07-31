Home Economy Kremlin: Russia gained Immunity from Western Sanctions

Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it was still monitoring US President Donald Trump’s statements regarding sanctions against Moscow, but that Russia had acquired immunity to such measures thanks to its long experience.

Trump said on Tuesday that the United States would begin imposing tariffs and other measures on Russia in 10 days if Moscow did not show progress towards ending its more than three-year-long war in Ukraine.

“We have been living under a huge number of sanctions for a long time, and our economy is operating under a huge number of restrictions,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“Therefore, of course, we have already developed a certain immunity in this regard and continue to monitor all statements coming from President Trump, from other international representatives on this issue,” he said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the threat of new sanctions “routine” and said it was strange that the US and the West had not yet realized that imposing such measures does not work and only harms Western economies.

“We see that the West simply cannot give up on the issue of sanctions.” “It seems like they are constantly stuck in a rut,” Zakharova said at a press conference in Moscow, Reuters reports.

