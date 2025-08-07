Kremlin: The Meeting between Putin and Witkoff in Moscow was Useful and Constructive

Ushakov said they discussed the war in Ukraine and the possibilities of developing strategic cooperation between Moscow and Washington.

He added that the Russian side had conveyed certain signals regarding the conflict, and that corresponding signals had also been received on behalf of Trump.

“Putin is now fully informed about the current situation,” Ushakov said. “Trump has not yet been informed about the results of this meeting. Therefore, I would refrain from making any more detailed comments,” he added.

Witkoff arrived in Moscow earlier on Wednesday, his fifth visit to Russia this year. He last met with Putin on April 25.

The latest visit came two days before the expiration of a 10-day deadline Trump had given Russia to reach a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine.

In June, Trump gave a 50-day deadline, after which he threatened to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on goods from Russia and its trading partners unless Moscow and Kiev reached a peace deal.

On July 29, Trump said he had decided to reduce the deadline to 10 days because of his “disappointment” with Putin.