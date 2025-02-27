Kremlin: The political persecution of Dodik is directed against all Serbian patriotic...

Kremlin condemns the verdict of the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina against President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, and believes it could have a negative impact on the Balkans as a whole and destabilize the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He pointed out that the persecution of Dodik is of a political nature, reports RIA.

“We believe that the persecution of Dodik is completely political in nature. It is directed not only against Dodik personally, but also against all Serbian patriotic forces,” said Peskov.

He added that Russia highly values ​​the constructive and trusting relations between Dodik and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as the fraternal relations between Russians and Serbs.

Yesterday, the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina found the President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik guilty of “non-implementation of decisions” Christian Schmidt and sentenced him to one year in prison and a six-year ban on holding political positions.

