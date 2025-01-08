Kristina has achieved the American dream (PHOTO)

If people from the Balkans, or any other region, come to America expecting to sleep, sit around, and wait for money to fall from the sky, they might as well not pack their bags at all. But for those with goals, determination, and perseverance, this country is the perfect place to turn dreams into reality.

This is how Kristina Milivojević, originally from Ljig and now one of the most sought-after chefs in Chicago, describes her journey in an interview with Glas Srpske. Kristina has also earned the title of one of the most beautiful chefs in her field, as declared by social media users.

“People who come from abroad have to fight for themselves because no one else will. At the same time, you must believe in your dreams and work on them every single day. If you ever think of giving up, read the biographies of successful people, and you’ll realize that no success comes easily,” Kristina shares, revealing the life and business philosophy that has propelled her to the top of Chicago’s culinary scene, earning her the nickname Chef Kiki.

She explains that when she tells people she’s from Serbia, Americans immediately associate it with Novak Djokovic. Kristina is aware of her beauty and notes that it often leads people to perceive her differently, rarely believing at first that she is a head chef—they assume she is a model instead.

“I can’t hide what God has given me, but it sometimes bothers me when people think I’m not natural or compare me to other women. Beautiful people probably have more doors open to them, but beauty is a double-edged sword. I am aware of my appearance and use it honestly. True beauty is shaped by kindness, humanity, love, intellect, style, and good energy. Physical beauty alone is not enough for a woman,” Kristina explains.

She moved to the United States ten years ago in a spontaneous and unplanned decision she has never regretted. Kristina credits her mother’s stories and encouragement as the main reason she chose this path.

“My mother was a teacher and icon painter at the time, and since she traveled extensively, she eventually decided to settle in America. At her urging, I came to Chicago to live with her. I was just 21 years old and in my third year of university, studying economics. The plan was to stay for three months, but here I am ten years later,” Kristina shares.

Initially, Kristina planned only a short stay, but within three days of her arrival, she started working. As time passed, she gradually adjusted to the pace of life in America. At one point, she held multiple jobs, working in a restaurant, a liquor import company, delivering medications, and even cleaning houses. She wasn’t afraid of hard work.

Her culinary career began at a Chicago restaurant called Moskva, where her “Kiki Pancakes” became one of the favorite dishes. Later, she started her own cleaning company, followed by opening her own restaurant. Kristina acknowledges that this period was incredibly challenging.

“There were many sleepless nights. But when you weigh everything, it was worth it. America is a country that offers a lot. It has given me many opportunities, but you have to be persistent, consistent, hardworking, and at some point, define your goals. For me, family is sacred, and they have given me the strength to persevere,” Kristina emphasizes.

A Love for Food

When asked if she regrets anything, Kristina firmly says no, adding that the hardest moments in her past have taught her how to avoid making the same mistakes again.

“Life is not a sweet fairy tale. It’s a test of wisdom, maturity, empathy, love, responsibility, patience, understanding, and humanity. That’s why I have no regrets when I look back—everything has made me stronger. I love my journey, with all its past, present, and future,” she says.

Kristina discovered her love for cooking in elementary school, keeping a notebook where she wrote down recipes while following the works of famous chefs and educational food videos.

“My love for food grew naturally, and now it has become my passion. When something is your passion, you do it with immense love. Americans, just like us, are big food lovers. As for our traditional cuisine, which I sometimes prepare for them, they love dishes like burek, sarma, and pancakes the most,” Kristina shares, adding that she envisions herself in ten years with a fulfilled family life, children, and far away from the city, stress, and crowds.

Kristina Milivojević is also an active member of the Serbian community in Chicago, which openly supported Donald Trump in the recent presidential elections. She notes that the Serbian community in Chicago is very large and that at receptions and banquets, she has had the opportunity to meet three of Trump’s close associates, who left a strong impression on her.

Source/photo: glassrpske.com