Krunic, Danilina lose in Roland Garros women’s doubles final

The Serbian-Kazakh duo of Aleksandra Krunic and Anna Danilina lost 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 to Italians Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini in the Roland Garros women’s doubles final on Sunday.

Errani and Paolini won after two hours and 15 minutes of play.

On Froday evening, Serbia’s top-ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic suffered a 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 (7-3) defeat to Italian Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals of the men’s singles event after three hours and 17 minutes of play.

In Sunday’s final, Sinner was defeated by reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, who won 4-6, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (10-2).

Source: tanjug.rs