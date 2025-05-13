Kusturić: Every Second Counts: Life-Saving Air Medical Transport from Trebinje to Belgrade

The Aviation Administration of the Republika Srpska Interior Ministry, coordinated with the doctors of the Srpska University Clinical Centre, carried out an extremely demanding medical transport from Trebinje to Belgrade.

Boban Kusturić, the head of the Aviation Administration of the Republika Srpska Interior Ministry, told SRNA that yesterday, with every single second being precious, another quick and precise reaction saved the hope – and the health of one man.

“The patient identified as K.R. /aged 64/ suffered a serious spine fracture, whose only chance for recovery was an emergency spinal surgery in the capital of Serbia. From the moment the SOS call was sent, all competent services responded in the shortest possible time. The helicopter took off from Banja Luka towards the south of Republika Srpska, carrying not only medical equipment, but also the determination and expertise of the crew and medical staff,” Kusturić pointed out.

According to him, the air medical transport was carried out quickly, responsibly and extremely professionally, in accordance with the highest standards of air medical care.

“This intervention once again confirms the readiness of the system to respond even most critical situations — when life hangs in the balance and time becomes the enemy.

What once seemed like a luxury or a rarity, today has become operation very possible thanks to exceptional organisation, highly trained teams and the immense dedication of pilots and doctors, who without thinking go on a mission whenever someone’s life is at stake,” emphasized the head of the Aviation Administration of the Srpska Interior Ministry.

Kusturić emphasized that, whenever the need arises, pilots and doctors are in the aircraft in almost all weather conditions, day or night, often risking their own safety in order to arrive on time – where help cannot wait.

He has stated that this is already the 30th air medical transport this year, so the current practice and pace clearly indicate that the figure of 700 completed transports will soon be reached.

“This is data that many developed European countries could envy. No one questions the justification for the existence of this service anymore, on the contrary, every new flight is proof that lives are saved quickly, efficiently and, most importantly, professionally and heartily,” concluded Kusturić.

