Kusturić: Successful Medical Air Transport Saves Life of Young Girl from Trebinje

A team from the Civil Aviation Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs /MIA/ of Republika Srpska successfully carried out a medical air transport of a four-year-old girl from Trebinje to the University Clinical Center /UCC/ of Republika Srpska.

The team from the Directorate took off late last night with a clear mission – to save the life of a young child from Trebinje, who had been diagnosed with thrombocytopenia, a condition that can lead to serious and potentially life-threatening bleeding.

According to the Directorate, the flight from Trebinje to Banja Luka was far from a routine mission; it was an undertaking where every second carried the weight of a life.

With complete coordination between the pilots and the medical team at the University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska, the transport was carried out flawlessly, swiftly, precisely, and with exceptional professionalism.

“When we’re called for a mission like this, we don’t hesitate – we act. Our task is to transport the patient as quickly and safely as possible, and in this case, it was a small child who didn’t have time to wait,” Boban Kusturić, Head of the Civil Aviation Directorate of the Republika Srpska MIA, told SRNA.

A helicopter of the Republika Srpska MIA, specialized for medical transport, took off from its base and reached Trebinje in record time.

After the careful boarding of the young patient and medical personnel, the flight toward the University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska in Banja Luka began under the cover of night, navigating through challenging weather and geographical conditions.

“Night flights always carry additional risks, but we have trained personnel and the necessary equipment to make them possible. There is no greater satisfaction than knowing you’ve helped save a young life,” emphasized Kusturić.

Upon arrival in Banja Luka, the young patient, T.T., was immediately admitted for further treatment at the University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska. Thanks to the rapid response and exceptional coordination between the Civil Aviation Directorate and the medical team, the child’s condition was stabilized, and doctors are continuing their efforts toward a full recovery.

This medical air transport once again highlighted the vital importance of effective inter-institutional cooperation and how much lives depend on the readiness and dedication of those who face emergencies daily.